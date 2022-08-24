By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Sonia will preside over the CWC meeting.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is the front-runner for the post of Congress president. The development came as party MP Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he won't take over the reins and there were concerns over Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health.

Gehlot, on other hand, is believed to be uncomfortable with the idea of leading the party. He has repeatedly urged Rahul to accept the post of Congress president . "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post," said Gehlot

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on August 28, 2022, at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal tweeted.

The Congress president will join the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Rahul and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also accompanying her. There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party's presidency conundrum.

Rahul had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019. Sonia who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.