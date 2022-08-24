    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Ashok Gehlot the front-runner for Congress chief post — poll schedule on August 28

    Ashok Gehlot the front-runner for Congress chief post — poll schedule on August 28

    Ashok Gehlot the front-runner for Congress chief post — poll schedule on August 28
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Sonia will preside over the CWC meeting.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is the front-runner for the post of Congress president. The development came as party MP Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he won't take over the reins and there were concerns over Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's health.
    Gehlot, on other hand, is believed to be uncomfortable with the idea of leading the party. He has repeatedly urged Rahul to accept the post of Congress president. "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post," said Gehlot
    Meanwhile, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Sonia will preside over the CWC meeting.
    "A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on August 28, 2022, at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal tweeted.
    The Congress president will join the meeting virtually from abroad as she is travelling for medical check-ups. Rahul and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also accompanying her. There have been several calls by leaders publicly exhorting Rahul to become party chief again but uncertainty and suspense continue to loom over the party's presidency conundrum.
    Rahul had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in parliamentary elections in 2019. Sonia who took over the reins of the party again as interim president had also offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

    Tags

    Ashok GehlotCongressRahul GandhiSonia Gandhi

    Previous Article

    Maharashtra: Shinde faction and MVA MLAs clash outside Vidhan Sabha | Watch video

    Next Article

    Who is Raja Singh, the suspended BJP MLA from Telangana?

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng