Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that he will contest Congress presidential polls if the top brass asks him to. Gehlot will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital today. He asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the post.

"The party and high command have given me everything. I have been on posts for 40-50 years. For me no post is important, I will fulfil any responsibility given to me by the party," he said.

"I am very fortunate that I have got love and affection from Congressmen and women across the country and they have faith in me. Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form (nomination), I will not be able to refuse... Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan chief minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so," he said.

On continuing as the CM, Gehlot said if a minister in a state stands for Congress president election, that person can stay a minister and also contest polls. "Time will tell whether I remain (CM) or not. I would like to stay where the party benefits from me, I will not back down," he asserted.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

