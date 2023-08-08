No government jobs for those who commit crimes against women: Ashok Gehlot

Amid recent cases of crimes against women, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that no government jobs will be given to persons indulging in such crimes and history sheeters.

"The state government has decided that individuals involved in harassment, attempts of sexual misconduct, and accused of sexual offences, as well as history sheeters, will be barred from government jobs," Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He added that for this purpose, records of offenders will be maintained in police stations with their character certificates issued by the state government or the police.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been critical of Gehlot's government for long, accusing him of neglecting the safety of women in the state.

On Tuesday, the issue of recent crimes in Rajasthan even reached Parliament with BJP using it as a response to the criticism it received over the handling of Manipur violence.