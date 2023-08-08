No government jobs for those who commit crimes against women: Ashok Gehlot

1 Min Read
Amid recent cases of crimes against women, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that no government jobs will be given to persons indulging in such crimes and history sheeters.
Amid recent cases of crimes against women, Rajasthan
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that no government jobs will be given to persons indulging in such crimes and history sheeters.
"The state government has decided that individuals involved in harassment, attempts of sexual misconduct, and accused of sexual offences, as well as history sheeters, will be barred from government jobs," Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.
He added that for this purpose, records of offenders will be maintained in police stations with their character certificates issued by the state government or the police.
राज्य सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, दुष्कर्म के प्रयास एवं दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों एवं मनचलों को सरकारी नौकरियों से प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मनचलों का भी पुलिस थानों में हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की तरह रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा एवं राज्य सरकार/ पुलिस द्वारा जारी…— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2023
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been critical of Gehlot's government for long, accusing him of neglecting the safety of women in the state.
On Tuesday, the issue of recent crimes in Rajasthan even reached Parliament with BJP using it as a response to the criticism it received over the handling of Manipur violence.
Ashok Gehlot-led state government recently faces waves of criticism after the gangrape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.
Also Read:IIT Roorkee scientists discover oldest fossil of plant-eating dinosaur in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt
Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read