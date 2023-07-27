Ashok Gehlot, PMO in war of words ahead of Modi's Rajasthan visit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects.

A war of words erupted between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday after the former alleged that the PMO cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects.

Gehlot was not present at the event on Thursday. On his absence, Modi said the Rajasthan chief minister "was supposed to attend programme but could not due to ill health... I pray for his good health".

Here's how the Twitter banter unfolded:

Gehlot first tweeted saying: "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office, PMO, has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet."

He even requested the prime minister "to take a positive stand" on a few demands he listed in the tweet. National project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy and Air Force was among his few demands.

In reply to Gehlot's tweet, the PMO said he has always been invited to the prime minister's programmes in the state and his presence at the Sikar event will be "deeply valued". "Shri Ashok Gehlot Ji, in accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. You are most welcome to join today's programme."

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी,आज आप राजस्थान पधार रहे हैं। आपके कार्यालय PMO ने मेरा पूर्व निर्धारित 3 मिनट का संबोधन कार्यक्रम से हटा दिया है इसलिए मैं आपका भाषण के माध्यम से स्वागत नहीं कर सकूंगा अतः मैं इस ट्वीट के माध्यम से आपका राजस्थान में तहेदिल से स्वागत करता… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

"During PM Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," the PMO said.

Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join.During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those… https://t.co/BHQkHCHJzQ— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 27, 2023

However, Gehlot reverted, alleging the PMO has "not been made aware of the facts". He said, "My address was kept in the proposed minute to minute program sent from the Ministry of Health, Government of India. Last night I was again informed that I would not be addressing. My office had informed the Government of India that as per the opinion of the doctors, due to leg injury, I would attend the program through video conferencing and my ministers would reach the venue."

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी,आपके कार्यालय ने मेरे ट्वीट पर संज्ञान लिया परन्तु संभवत: उन्हें भी तथ्यों से अवगत नहीं करवाया गया है। भारत सरकार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय से भेजे गए प्रस्तावित मिनट टू मिनट कार्यक्रम में मेरा संबोधन रखा गया था। कल रात को मुझे पुन: अवगत करवाया गया कि मेरा… pic.twitter.com/0Jp1tkmb2d— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

Gehlot and the PMO engaged in the war of words ahead of the event where PM Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launched "Urea Gold". He also addressed a public meeting in Sikar and inaugurated six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He also inaugurated Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme, the statement said.