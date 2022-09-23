By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The election to decide Congress president will take place on October 17, while the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that he will contest the elections for the post of Congress president. Gehlot also clarified that no one from the Gandhi family will run for the post. He added that he will decide the date soon for filing his nomination papers

"It's decided that I'll contest for the post of Congress President. I'll fix the date soon to file nomination," Gehlot said.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "It's decided that I'll contest (for the post of Congress President). I'll fix the date soon (to file his nomination)." pic.twitter.com/oZkbEL23le — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

When asked about who will succeed in Rajasthan if he becomes the Congress president, Gehlot said the party high command will decide on this at an opportune time. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi , who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra , reiterated that the party will follow 'one person, one post'.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.