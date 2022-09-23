    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepolitics News

    Ashok Gehlot: No one from the Gandhi family but I'll contest Congress president polls

    Ashok Gehlot: No one from the Gandhi family but I'll contest Congress president polls

    Ashok Gehlot: No one from the Gandhi family but I'll contest Congress president polls
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The election to decide Congress president will take place on October 17, while the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that he will contest the elections for the post of Congress president. Gehlot also clarified that no one from the Gandhi family will run for the post. He added that he will decide the date soon for filing his nomination papers.
    "It's decided that I'll contest for the post of Congress President. I'll fix the date soon to file nomination," Gehlot said.
    When asked about who will succeed in Rajasthan if he becomes the Congress president, Gehlot said the party high command will decide on this at an opportune time. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, reiterated that the party will follow 'one person, one post'.
    The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.
    The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Ashok GehlotCongressCongress presidentRahul Gandhi

    Next Article

    Congress takes a day off from Bharat Jodo Yatra after covering 333 kms

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng