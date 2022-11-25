Ashok Gehlot calls Sachin Pilot 'gaddar' as tug of war for Rajasthan CM post continues

In 2020, Gehlot launched a personal attack on Pilot, calling him a "worthless person" who did nothing as the Congress state president. Talking to media persons, Gehlot called Pilot "nikamma, nakara".

In one of the sharpest remarks against Congress MLA Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the former was a "gaddar" (traitor) who revolted against the party in 2020 and tried to bring down the government.

"A gaddar (traitor) cannot be the chief minister... the Congress high command cannot make Sachin Pilot the chief minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor," Gehlot said during an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Infighting in Rajasthan

The two Congress leaders have been fighting over the post of chief minister for a long time and the issue had triggered political crises in the state in the last four years of the Congress government.

In 2020, Pilot had decamped to a five-star resort near Delhi with a posse of 19 MLAs. He had demanded he be made the chief minister, or he would walk out of the Congress. Without providing any evidence, Gehlot claimed that the rebellion was funded by the BJP and that Pilot had met Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

Pilot reacts

Reacting to the latest remarks by the CM, Pilot said that such "mud-slinging" would not help the party before the Assembly elections in 2023.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said it was unbecoming of a senior leader of a stature like Gehlot to use the kind of language to attack him and make "false and baseless" allegations, PTI reported.

He said Gehlot called him "nikamma, naakara, gaddar" but it was not in his upbringing to use such language.

War of words

This is not the first time that the two party leaders have engaged in a war of words that has widened the fissures in the Congress party in Rajasthan.

In 2020, Gehlot launched a personal attack on Pilot, calling him a "worthless person" who did nothing as the Congress state president. Talking to media persons, Gehlot called Pilot "nikamma, nakara" and said it was disappointing that a person who achieved so much in 12 years of his political career would try to topple the government.

Earlier, referring to Pilot, Gehlot had said that being handsome and having a good command over English does not mean that a person is good in politics.

Gehlot's loyalty

More recently, Pilot questioned Gehlot's loyalty to the Congress Party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Rajasthan chief minister at an event in Banswara.

"Ashok ji and I have worked together (as chief ministers). He was the seniormost among our contemporaries. Even among those seated here, Gehlot is the seniormost," PM Modi had said at the event which was also attended by chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel respectively.

Calling PM Modi's praise of Gehlot an "interesting development", Pilot said it should not be taken lightly.

"The prime minister had similarly appreciated Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we have seen what happened after that," Pilot said.

Pilot also sought action against three party leaders who allegedly instigated MLAs to not attend the Congress legislature party meeting in Jaipur on September 25. This occurred when Gehlot loyalists rebelled against a purported move to make Pilot the chief minister of the state. The three leaders include Rajasthan urban development minister Shanti Dhariwal, PHED minister Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore.