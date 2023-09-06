CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsASEAN India summit in Jakarta: Narendra Modi referred to as PM of Bharat ahead of his visit

ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta: Narendra Modi referred to as PM of Bharat ahead of his visit

On Tuesday, the G20 invite for a dinner on September 9 in the name of the "President of Bharat" has triggered a row. The move also further fuelled the speculation that the issue of changing the renaming the country could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 10:32:47 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta: Narendra Modi referred to as PM of Bharat ahead of his visit
After President of Bharat controversy, Narendra Modi is being referred as Prime Minister of Bharat. This comes ahead of his visit to Jakarta to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday night shared an official information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he has been referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat".
Customarily, in English, the country is referred as India.
On Tuesday, the G20 invite for a dinner on September 9 in the name of the "President of Bharat" has triggered a row. The move also further fuelled the speculation that the issue of changing the renaming the country could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18.
It is believed that the government is renaming the country to avoid confusion with the Opposition bloc INDIA.
Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has accused the government of assaulting the idea of the country being a "Union of States", as mentioned in the Constitution which describes the country as "India, that is Bharat".
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BharatNarendra Modi

Recommended Articles

View All
Mamata Banerjee questions sudden shift to 'Bharat' instead of India

Mamata Banerjee questions sudden shift to 'Bharat' instead of India

Sept 5, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament Special Session, say sources

Govt to bring resolution to rename India as Bharat in Parliament Special Session, say sources

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Watch: Constitution experts spar over what it would take to change the name of a country

Watch: Constitution experts spar over what it would take to change the name of a country

Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification reversal challenged in Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification reversal challenged in Supreme Court

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X