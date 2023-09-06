After President of Bharat controversy, Narendra Modi is being referred as Prime Minister of Bharat. This comes ahead of his visit to Jakarta to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday night shared an official information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia in which he has been referred to as the "Prime Minister of Bharat".

‘The Prime Minister Of Bharat’ pic.twitter.com/lHozUHSoC4 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 5, 2023

Customarily, in English, the country is referred as India.

On Tuesday, the G20 invite for a dinner on September 9 in the name of the "President of Bharat" has triggered a row. The move also further fuelled the speculation that the issue of changing the renaming the country could come up during the five-day special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

It is believed that the government is renaming the country to avoid confusion with the Opposition bloc INDIA.

Opposition leaders, including Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has accused the government of assaulting the idea of the country being a "Union of States", as mentioned in the Constitution which describes the country as "India, that is Bharat".