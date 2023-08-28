Asaduddin Owaisi sees possibility of third front, asks KCR to take lead

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take the initiative for formation of a third front in the country. Owaisi believes that several political parties and leaders in the country will jump in the alliance if Chandrasekhar Rao takes the lead.

"There is a lot of probability (of a third front). I have been telling the Telangana Chief Minister to take the lead. There are several political parties, leaders in every state who are ready and if Chief Minister KCR takes the lead, then plenty of work can be done in this regard," he said to the media.

Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke about tense atmosphere prevailing in Haryana. He said VHP is the strength and weakness of BJP and hit out at the saffron party over the recent violence in Haryana.

"The country is watching all this. G20 meeting is happening. The BJP is in power there and will you bow down when an organisation threatens the government?"

