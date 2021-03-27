As West Bengal goes to polls, the surge in COVID-19 cases is concerning

Voting for the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal began at 7 am on Saturday (March 27). In phase 1, 30 seats are up for grabs. However, what’s concerning is that in the state the daily COVID-19 count has risen nearly four times in the past 40 days.

On February 15, the number of active cases was 133. On Friday (March 26), the state recorded 646 new infections, with 239 of those being in Kolkata. Four COVID-19 patients died.

According to a report in PTI, for the 15th consecutive day, the state witnessed a rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases.

The entire country is witnessing a second wave of infections, with COVID-19 cases rising rapidly. On March 24, a PTI report, quoting a senior official of the state health department, stated that at least eight people in the state tested positive for new strains of COVID-19. While five were infected by the UK-strain, the rest had the South African strain.

The state is witnessing a charged battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. In its bid for a third straight term, Trinamool is facing a stern test from the BJP. In the first phase, both parties are contesting 29 of the 30 seats.

In the lead-up to the polls, both parties have held star-studded rallies with little to no social distancing and blatant flouting of COVID-19 norms. Hardly anyone was seen wearing masks. Experts say that these rallies could be the possible reasons behind the spike in West Bengal.

A report in the Hindustan Times (HT) quotes a senior official of the state health department as saying that in these rallies “you will hardly see anyone wearing a mask. Forget social distancing”. The official added that these conditions favoured the spread of COVID-19.

The vice-principal of the state-run Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata said that any kind of festival or such political rallies are bound to trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases because people are usually off-guard during such occasions. “The more restraint we show during such festivals, the less would be the spike as we had seen during Durga Puja and other festivals last year,” Asis Manna told HT.

According to the HT report, though Kolkata and North 24 Parganas have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, few of the districts going to polls have also seen a surge in the past few days.