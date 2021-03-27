As West Bengal goes to polls, the surge in COVID-19 cases is concerning Updated : March 27, 2021 03:44 PM IST On March 26), a day before the first phase of the assembly election, the state recorded 646 new infections Experts say pre-election rallies, where COVID-19 norms took a backseat, caused the surge in infections Published : March 27, 2021 03:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply