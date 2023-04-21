As Twitter Blue tick vanishes for political parties, BJP, Congress and others start paying for verification

2 Min(s) Read
Twitter handles of all the Indian political parties lost the blue ticks against their names on Friday. However, some of them including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress paid to keep their blue ticks intact. Besides these two national parties, some other parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), AIADMK, Janata Dal (United), Jammu Kashmir National Conference (NC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) also got their blue ticks back.
Meanwhile, most of the political parties still don't have the blue tick against their profile. These parties included the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI (M), Janata Dal (Secular), Makkal Needhi Maiam, YSR Congress Party, Indian National Lokdal - INLD and Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Not just political parties, many top political leaders and celebrities around the world including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mark Zuckerberg, and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey lost blue ticks on Twitter. All these global icons have millions of followers.
Twitter, which was taken over by business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year, removed the blue ticks from accounts that don't pay a monthly subscription for the service on Thursday.
The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam on social media platform.
These blue checkmarks helped verify their identity on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
The Twitter Blue subscription is now available for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices.
