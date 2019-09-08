#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
As they build India's first camp for illegal immigrants, some workers fear detention there

Updated : September 08, 2019 05:47 PM IST

Across a river in a remote part ofÂ India's northeast, labourers have cleared dense forest in an area equivalent to about seven football fields and are building the first mass detention centre for illegal immigrants.
Some of the workers building the camp said they were not on a citizenship list Assam released last week as part of a drive to detect illegal immigrants. That means the workers could themselves end up in detention.
A group fromÂ India's National Human Rights Commission that visited two detention facilities last year said the immigrant detainees there were in some ways 'deprived even of the rights of convicted prisoners'.
