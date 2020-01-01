Politics
As the world ushers in New Year, internet shutdown nears 5 months in Kashmir
Updated : January 01, 2020 03:21 PM IST
As people across the globe shared their New Year celebrations on social media platforms on Tuesday midnight, Kashmir remained cut off due to the internet shutdown in place in the region since India abrogated Article 370.
Besides flooding the region with over 100,000 soldiers ahead of the legislative move, internet was cut off as the Union government sought to sever communication channels that could be used to mobilise protesters in the region.
On December 31, the Union government restored SMS service in the region, a full 149 days since the lockdown began.
