As poll numbers slide, Elizabeth Warren wrestles with Medicare for All dilemma
Updated : December 08, 2019 08:17 PM IST
In three Iowa town halls, Warren mentioned Medicare for All only after asked or fleetingly at the end of her stump speeches.
Her promise to expand government health insurance coverage without raising middle-class taxes is what has drawn the most attacks from rivals who say it is unrealistic and from some voters concerned it is too extreme.
Warren's momentum has stalled in the month since she announced how she would finance and implement the system, a policy previously tied most closely to US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is also in the race.
