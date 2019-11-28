#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
As many as 96 corrupt officers given premature retirement in last five years, says Modi govt

Updated : November 28, 2019 03:07 PM IST

As many as 96 corrupt officers were given premature retirement in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. 
Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
The government has the absolute right to retire government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness, he said.
