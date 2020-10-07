Politics As he enters 20th year in public office, a look at PM Modi's journey towards 'New India' Updated : October 07, 2020 05:51 PM IST The journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of an elected government began on this day exactly 20 years ago. A phase of development that began from Gujarat later became a dream of one hundred and thirty crore Indians. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.