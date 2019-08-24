As finance minister, Arun Jaitley holds record for longest budget speech ever
Updated : August 24, 2019 04:36 PM IST
Arun Jaitley was known for his long budget speeches, with his first budget speech, presented in 2014 being the longest so far consisting of 253 paragraphs.
Arun Jaitley had the second-longest budget speeches on an average, in terms of the number of paragraphs.
