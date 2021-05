Poll strategist Prashant Kishor was trolled when he predicted a humiliating defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021 in December 2020.

He had claimed that BJP would struggle to even cross double digits in the election.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

However, his prediction has come true with the trends suggesting a clean sweep by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee had roped in Kishor last year for her image makeover and prepare a battlefield for Assembly elections.

Kishor is known for as much for his canny political understanding, as he is for working with whichever party wants to seek his services.