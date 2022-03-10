Arya Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Arya Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Arya Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Arya Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Arya Nagar was won by Amitabh Bajpai of the SP. He defeated BJP's Salil Vishnoi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Salil Vishnoi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Amitabh Bajpai garnered 70993 votes, securing 48.14 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5723 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.88 percent.