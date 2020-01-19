#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Arvinder Singh Lovely, Alka Lamba in Congress' first list for Delhi polls

Updated : January 19, 2020 12:36 PM IST

While Lovely will contest from Gandhi Nagar, Yusuf has been nominated for the Ballimaran seat and Tirath from the Patel Nagar constituency.
Sitting MLA from Dwarka Adarsh Shashtri, who earlier in the day joined the Congress after quitting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been given the ticket from the same seat.
The Congress has not yet announced candidate from New Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal and from Patparganj against Manish Sisodia.
