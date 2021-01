The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest in six state polls next year — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made this announcement at the party’s ninth national council meeting held on Thursday.

The party has been working on expanding its foothold at the national level for quite some time. It has also given a few AAP leaders state-wise responsibilities. Raghav Chaddha is in-charge of Punjab, Atishi will look at Gujarat and Delhi, MLA Dinesh Mohania will take care of Uttarakhand. These states are scheduled to go to polls in 2022.

While making the announcement, Kejriwal also said that AAP wants to bridge the demand-supply gaps when it comes to power and water subsidies, and welfare schemes. Citing an example of the “good governance of the AAP in Delhi”, Kejriwal said that people in other states were ready to welcome the party and the party, on its part, wants to reach out to them.

The AAP is an eight-year-old party, set up in 2012. So far, it has made minor gains in the Goa and Kashmir local elections. In Delhi, the party has been in power for two consecutive terms.

During the national council meeting, Kejriwal also sought action against those responsible for the January 26 violence in Delhi. Kejriwal added that AAP would boycott the President’s Address tomorrow (January 29) to express support and solidarity to the farmers. "Whatever happened that day cannot end the agitation,” said Kejriwal.

In November last year, when farmers began their protest, AAP had welcomed them to Delhi had stated that they had the party’s unconditional support.