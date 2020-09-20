Politics
Arvind Kejriwal urges non-BJP parties to vote against farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Updated : September 20, 2020 11:55 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said his party will vote against the three bills and termed them "anti-farmer".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has three Rajya Sabha and one Lok Sabha MPs.
The Centre had on Monday introduced 'The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill', 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill' to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.