Arvind Kejriwal to take oath at 12.15 pm at Ramlila Maidan
Updated : February 16, 2020 10:11 AM IST
Kejriwal's cabinet which includes Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam, will also take oath with him.
Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the seven BJP MPs of Delhi and all councillors for the swearing-in ceremony.
AAP had bagged 62 of the Delhi's 70 seats, leaving just eight for the rival BJP, in a near repeat of the 2015 polls.