#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath at 12.15 pm at Ramlila Maidan

Updated : February 16, 2020 10:11 AM IST

Kejriwal's cabinet which includes Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam, will also take oath with him.
Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the seven BJP MPs of Delhi and all councillors for the swearing-in ceremony.
AAP had bagged 62 of the Delhi's 70 seats, leaving just eight for the rival BJP, in a near repeat of the 2015 polls.
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath at 12.15 pm at Ramlila Maidan

You May Also Like

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

LIC IPO: Stock brokers association ANMI to mobilise 1 crore investors

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

India's exports shrink for sixth straight month in January, drop 1.66% to $25.97 billion

Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

Reprieve for 1,800 homebuyers: Government clears Rs 540 crore from stress fund

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement