As the counting of votes progressed on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) surged ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards a thumping victory, but it remained short of the 67 it won in 2015.

Kejriwal, in his speech, said he will make Delhi better and it was India’s win, as BJP decimated to single digit. “Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,” he said.

Congratulating all the workers who have worked for the party before the Delhi Assembly elections, he ended his speech with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'inquilab zindabad'.

Kejriwal said he was very happy with this performance of his party on his wife Sunita’s birthday.

As of now, AAP is leading in 63 seats out of 70-strong Delhi Assembly. BJP is distant second, leading in 7 seats.

Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, who was trailing in the early phase, won from Patparganj seat. AAP's Atishi from Kalkaji has also bagged the seat with over 11,000 votes defeating BJP's Dharmabir Singh.