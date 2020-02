Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan here.

Kejriwal was sworn into office by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in presence of a huge gathering. He took oath along with his designated Cabinet - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam.

The AAP got a massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly election as it was elected in 62 of the 70 Assembly constituencies here. The BJP could only manage to get eight seats. And the Congress again drew a blank.