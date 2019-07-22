#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Arvind Kejriwal slams Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019: Here are the major changes to RTI Act, 2005

Updated : July 22, 2019 02:18 PM IST

The Modi government on Friday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to set the tenure and salaries of state and Central Information Commissioners.
Union minister Jitendra Singh has described it as an enabling legislation for administration purposes.
Transparency activists have slammed the Modi government's move to amend the RTI Act, 2005.
