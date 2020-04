Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said ration will also be provided to the people without ration cards. Such people will have to apply online and on that basis the government will provide them ration, the chief minister said.

He said, in a statement, 11,084 phone numbers were handed over to the police on Tuesday and 14,345 will be handed over on Wednesday to trace whether people are adhering to self-quarantine.

“35,000 construction workers have already got Rs 5,000 each from Delhi Govt. We have credited the amount in their bank accounts,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi government is issuing two passes each to the employers for the next two days so that they can release the payments online to their employees.

“I would like to request the central government to make PPEs and testing kits available in sufficient quantities,” the statement stated.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said out of 120 corona infected people 49 are flyers, 24 are from markaz and 29 are close contacts of flyers and so far there is no community spread and situation is under control.

He also said the government is tracking the cellphone locations of the people who have been advised self-quarantine, and tracing them and the people who have come in contact with them.

