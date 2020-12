The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Tuesday alleged that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put under a virtual house arrest since his visit to the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday.

In a tweet, the party said, "BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence."