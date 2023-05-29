Arvind Kejriwal to meet Sitaram Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal has been reaching out to opposition leaders of various parties with the expectation that the centre's bid to replace the ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced his meeting with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Twitter.

As per the tweet, the Delhi CM will seek Yechury and his party's support against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

Will meet Sh Sitaram Yechury ji at CPM headquarters tomo (Tue) 12.30 pm to seek their support against ordinance.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister leader Nitish Kumar as well as his deputy Tejashwi Yadav have also extended their support to Kejriwal in the matter.

Kejriwal has been reaching out to opposition leaders of various parties with the expectation that the Centre's bid to replace the ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated an Ordinance, a week after the Supreme Court handed ositaram yeter the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the AAP-ruled Delhi government.

The Ordinance proposed to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the Ordinance within six months of its promulgation. With NDA still now near the halfway mark in Rajya Sabha, the AAP sees a golden opportunity to prevent this ordinance taking shape of a law.

-With inputs from PTI