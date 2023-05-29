Arvind Kejriwal to meet Sitaram Yechury for CPM's support against Centre's Ordinance

By CNBCTV18.com

Arvind Kejriwal has been reaching out to opposition leaders of various parties with the expectation that the centre's bid to replace the ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced his meeting with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Twitter.

As per the tweet, the Delhi CM will seek Yechury and his party's support against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi. Will meet Sh Sitaram Yechury ji at CPM headquarters tomo (Tue) 12.30 pm to seek their support against ordinance.