Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over jailed Satyendar Jain’s failing health

Pictures of Satyendar Jain’s visit to the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday went viral on Twitter, with important AAP leaders coming down heavily on the BJP. Jain’s health has deteriorated after he suffered a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom. This resulted in a spinal injury that has left him in excruciating pain.

The deteriorating health of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case, has again sparked a war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jain was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of ill health on Monday, May 22.

Jain was subsequently examined at the hospital for a spine problem. Pictures of the AAP leader’s visit to the hospital soon went viral on Twitter. One of the photos showed a frail-looking Jain sitting in the lobby of the hospital. As soon as the pictures surfaced, prominent AAP leaders held the BJP responsible for Jain’s deteriorating health, criticising the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on BJP.

"I pray to god for the better health of Satyendar Jain. The people of Delhi are watching the arrogance and atrocities of the BJP and even god will not forgive these oppressors. We are the followers of Bhagat Singh and our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue," tweeted Kejriwal.

AAP, in an official statement, also criticised the treatment being meted out to Satyendar Jain. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh even went on to suggest that BJP wanted to kill Jain as he was their political opponent.

Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi Marlena also reacted to Jain’s viral pictures.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

The AAP has contended that Jain requires an immediate spinal surgery after his recent MRI showed degeneration in all intervertebral discs.

The former Delhi minister is also suffering from sleep apnea with his breathing frequently seizing during sleep at night, NDTV reported. So, the senior AAP leader has to sleep with the assistance of a BiPAP machine, which continuously pushes air into his lungs.

Last week, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Jain moved the apex court to seek bail in the money laundering case.

The 58-year-old has challenged a Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his bail plea.