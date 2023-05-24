Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP over jailed Satyendar Jain’s failing health

3 Min(s) Read
Pictures of Satyendar Jain’s visit to the Safdarjung Hospital on Monday went viral on Twitter, with important AAP leaders coming down heavily on the BJP. Jain’s health has deteriorated after he suffered a debilitating injury from a fall in the jail washroom. This resulted in a spinal injury that has left him in excruciating pain.
The deteriorating health of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case, has again sparked a war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jain was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of ill health on Monday, May 22.
Jain was subsequently examined at the hospital for a spine problem. Pictures of the AAP leader’s visit to the hospital soon went viral on Twitter. One of the photos showed a frail-looking Jain sitting in the lobby of the hospital. As soon as the pictures surfaced, prominent AAP leaders held the BJP responsible for Jain’s deteriorating health, criticising the party.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on BJP.