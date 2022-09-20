By CNBCTV18.com

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was greeted with 'Modi, Modi' slogans, in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat. Kejriwal is on a day-long visit to Gujarat and will address a town hall meeting in Vadodara.

Gujarat is the hometown of the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal greeted with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants in Vadodara, Gujarat…later ‘Kejriwal-Kejriwal’ chants also heard. pic.twitter.com/dr8HB5Hw2q — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad and offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before embarking on the party's campaign in north Gujarat, he said. Kejriwal had last week also held town hall meetings in Gujarat where he interacted with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and other people.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and the creation of jobs.