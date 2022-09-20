    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Arvind Kejriwal greeted with 'Modi, Modi' slogan in Gujarat — Watch video

    The AAP has visited the state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people ahead of the Assembly elections due in December this year. Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and the creation of jobs.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was greeted with 'Modi, Modi' slogans, in reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat. Kejriwal is on a day-long visit to Gujarat and will address a town hall meeting in Vadodara.
    Gujarat is the hometown of the Prime Minister.
    The AAP has visited the state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people ahead of the Assembly elections due in December this year.
    On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad and offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before embarking on the party's campaign in north Gujarat, he said. Kejriwal had last week also held town hall meetings in Gujarat where he interacted with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and other people.
    During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and the creation of jobs.
