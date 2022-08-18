Arvind Kejriwal distributing 'revdi' to Rohingyas, ready to compromise on national security: BJP

By PTI

Mini Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and union minister Anurag Thakur said for political benefits, "Kejriwal is giving free water, electricity, ration to Rohingyas. And the Delhi government is now planning to give them flats. Now they are distributing 'revdi' (freebies) to them."

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the AAP government in Delhi over the issue of Rohingya Muslims and alleged chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was distributing "revdi" to the illegal immigrants and was ready to compromise on national security for vote bank politics.

The BJP and the AAP have been engaged in a war of words on the issue of shifting of Rohingya Muslims to flats for the economically weaker section (EWS) in the Bakkarwala area in Delhi.

Hours after union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Rohingya refugees in the national capital will be shifted to EWS flats, the Union Home Ministry denied any such move and directed the Delhi government to ensure that "illegal foreigners" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

It also said that the Delhi government "proposed to shift Rohingya Muslims to a new location".

Dubbing Kejriwal a "lie minister and not chief minister", Thakur said, "He is speaking blatant lie.... Kejriwal and AAP are ready to compromise on national security for vote bank politics."

"National security is of utmost importance to the BJP," he said, while asserting the central government has made it clear several times that illegal immigrants will not be given shelter here and the government is in talks to send them back to their countries.

"I again want to make it clear that the Home Ministry has categorically stated Rohingya illegal migrants will not be given Indian citizenship. And they will be sent back," Thakur said.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital was taken.

"We did not take any decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats. The Centre also says it didn't. Then who did it? Sisodia asked and demanded strict action against those behind the decision.