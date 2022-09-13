Arvind Kejriwal dines at auto-rickshaw driver's home in Gujarat

By CNBCTV18.com

Kejriwal was on a two-day Gujarat visit as part of the AAP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls. He addressed a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmedabad after which auto-rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, who stays in the city's Ghatlodia area, requested Kejriwal to have dinner at his home.

"I am your fan. In a video I saw on social media, you went to have dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. So, will you come to my home for dinner?" asked Dantani. Kejriwal immediately accepted the invitation

"Autowalas of Punjab and Gujarat love me. Should I come today evening? At 8 pm," said the AAP leader. Dantani agreed when Kejriwal urged him to pick him up from his hotel and take him to his house in his auto-rickshaw.

Ahead of the dinner, Kejriwal got into a heated argument with police officials outside five-star hotel on Sindhu Bhavan Road over security protocols. Kejriwal was not ready to take along policemen with him to the house of his host.

After the argument over security protocols, a police official sat beside the auto-rickshaw driver, while two police cars escorted the three-wheeler till Ghatlodia.

