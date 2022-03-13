Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead roadshow to thank voters, celebrate resounding victory in Punjab polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann led their party's roadshow in Punjab on Sunday to thank voters and celebrate the party's resounding victory in the state's assembly polls. AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The roadshow started from Kachehri Chowk and AAP supporters showered flower petals on both Kejriwal and Mann who stood atop an open vehicle. Newly-elected MLAs were also part of the roadshow. Holding the tricolour and party flags, AAP supporters, including several elderly people and women, from different parts of the state, came to Amritsar to witness the roadshow.

We are very happy that the AAP has come to power. Now, Punjab will become prosperous once again, said a youth who came from Jaitu in Faridkot.

Another party supporter who came from Ajnala in Amritsar said, People were disenchanted with the traditional political parties and they saw the AAP as a ray of hope for giving a new direction to Punjab. Earlier, Kejriwal along with Mann paid obeisance at the Golden temple here. The SGPC officials at the information centre presented them a 'siropa' (robe of honour).

Kejriwal and Mann also paid floral tribute at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial and offered prayers at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir. Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was received by Mann at the airport. Senior leader Raghav Chadha was also present.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister.

