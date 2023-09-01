Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, September 1, alleged that major forces have been deployed to break the Opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), refuting claims of infighting within the body. He emphasised that despite attempts to project discord, there is no internal strife among the alliance's parties.

Kejriwal said he attended three meeting of the alliance and all of them were conducted in a harmonious atmosphere, dispelling any rumours of conflict.

"I have been noticing, major forces have been deployed to break the INDIA alliance because they are certain that this alliance will be the reason for Modi's downfall. There are forceful projections of infighting, which is not there. I have attended three meetings of the alliance and I am saying with full responsibility that all meetings have been held in a very cordial atmosphere. There is no conflict," he said.

Amid claims about Kejriwal being the best suited for the PM post, he clarified that he is not in the alliance for any post but has united against the Modi government which, he said, is the most corrupt and arrogant government.

"This is an alliance not just of some 26, 27 or 28 parties, but an alliance of 140 crore people... Modi government is the most corrupt and arrogant government in the history of Independent India. We are reading in international papers that the government of India is working only for one person who is taking money out of the country... These people have started to think of themselves above god... "

"Today, no one here has come to get a post but to take India on the path of development. I am sure India will come together which will become the cause of this government's end," he said.

Meanwhile, the alliance of 26 parties has announced that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections together "as far as possible" to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at the Centre. The group also passed a resolution to initiate a seat-sharing arrangement soon, saying that will be concluded at the "earliest in collaborative spirit of give-and-take."

The alliance parties also announced the formation of a 14-member coordination committee, which will act as the highest decision-making body.