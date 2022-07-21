Arvind Kejriwal promises up to 300 units of free electricity ahead of Gujarat polls

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday gave a "guarantee" that his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month to each household in Gujarat if voted to power. The announcements came just months ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled for December this year.

"This is being done for the first time in the history of India," claimed Kejriwal. He assured that all pending electricity bills issued before December 31, 2021, will be waived, saying a majority of them did not reflect the real power consumption, and electricity companies "harassed" people to settle such matters.

The AAP leader said what he is promising today is his guarantee and not a "jumla" (rhetoric) that other political parties mention in their manifesto ahead of polls.

Kejriwal said that after consumption of 300 units of power per month for free, normal rates will be applicable.

"I guarantee that we will provide uninterrupted free power supply 24X7 without any cuts," he said. Also, people who had lost their electricity connection for not being able to pay the exorbitant bills in the past will get a new connection if the AAP comes to power in the state, he said.

Kejriwal said he will come up with a separate plan for power-related issues concerning farmers in Gujarat.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for last 27 years, was taking "people for granted because they do not have any choice", and urged citizens to teach a lesson to the saffron party this time by voting the AAP to power.

With inputs from PTI