Arunachal tribal body asks Centre to keep state out of UCC purview

2 Min Read
It said that the Constitution of India has given Arunachal Pradesh protection to its social system, customary laws and customary rights and so, these should continue.
A tribal body in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Centre to keep the state out of the purview of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), a conglomeration of 26 major tribal communities, has requested the Law Commission of India not to bring the north-eastern state under the code.
In a letter to the Commission, the AITF said that Arunachal Pradesh has distinct tribal culture, tradition, dialects, belief system and ethos, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes.
It said that the Constitution of India has given Arunachal Pradesh protection to its social system, customary laws and customary rights and so, these should continue.
“We have no objection to the implementation of UCC in the mainland of the country except in Arunachal Pradesh because of its unique demography & topography and its prevailing social system... (The state) should be kept outside the purview of UCC implementation,” the letter said.
The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs. The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.
(With agencies inputs)
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | Here's why angel tax going to be a game changer for inbound investments
Jul 13, 2023 IST6 Min Read
One in four jobs at high risk due to AI, finds OECD study — A look at changing skill needs
Jul 12, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Tax Talks | More access to cancer drug, moral tax on gaming — here's why the 50th GST council meeting triggered action
Jul 12, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Legal Digest | Tax administration smells rat in mind-boggling share premiums
Jul 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read