Arunachal tribal body asks Centre to keep state out of UCC purview

A tribal body in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Centre to keep the state out of the purview of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), a conglomeration of 26 major tribal communities, has requested the Law Commission of India not to bring the north-eastern state under the code.

In a letter to the Commission, the AITF said that Arunachal Pradesh has distinct tribal culture, tradition, dialects, belief system and ethos, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes.

It said that the Constitution of India has given Arunachal Pradesh protection to its social system, customary laws and customary rights and so, these should continue.

“We have no objection to the implementation of UCC in the mainland of the country except in Arunachal Pradesh because of its unique demography & topography and its prevailing social system... (The state) should be kept outside the purview of UCC implementation,” the letter said.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs. The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

