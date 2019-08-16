Politics
Arun Jaitley's condition critical, President Kovind likely to visit him at AIIMS today
Updated : August 16, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Jaitley, 66, has held important portfolios, including finance and defence, Â during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
President Ram Nath Kovind will likely visit Jaitley at around 11 am.
