Arun Jaitley was the man for all seasons for BJP

Updated : August 24, 2019 05:52 PM IST

For almost a decade-and-a-half, more so after the death of Pramod Mahajan in 2006, he was the last port of call for the party to help it out of any crisis.Â 
His skills were on full display in the first Narendra Modi government when he framed its and the BJP's response to the opposition's charges of corruption, especially in Rafale deal.
A keen political mind who was always observant of the shifting strands of politics, Arun Jaitley was an early supporter of Modi within the party.
