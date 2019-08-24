Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Arun Jaitley was a politician but did not view politics as a profession or source of livelihood

Updated : August 24, 2019 04:52 PM IST

In his passing away, just when he was 66 years of age, Arun Jaitley will be remembered for having been established as a lawyer even while staying on with the political outfit where he cut his teeth.
Arun Jaitley will be remembered for being among the few in our political world who did not look at politics as a profession or did not seek their livelihood from politics.
Even those in the Bar who are his adversaries in the political world hold Arun Jaitley in high regard.
Arun Jaitley was a politician but did not view politics as a profession or source of livelihood
