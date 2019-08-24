Arun Jaitley passes away: Here's how he rose to holding charge of key ministries
Updated : August 24, 2019 01:53 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted in the ICU at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences since August 9, passed away on Saturday.
Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term.
However, he did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.
