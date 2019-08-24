Arun Jaitley passes away: Here's how he rose to holding charge of key ministries

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted in the ICU at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences since August 9, passed away on Saturday.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, Member of Parliament (MP) at 12:07 p.m. on Saturday. Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors," said Aarti Vij, chairperson, Media and Protocol, AIIMS.

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. However, he did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.

Here's a look at his journey so far:

1952: Arun Jaitley was born on December 28, 1952, in Delhi. His father Maharaj Kishen Jaitley was a lawyer while his mother Ratan Prabha Jaitley was a housewife.

1969: Joined Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

1974: Appointed President of University of Delhi.

1975: During the period of proclamation of Internal Emergency, Jaitley was under preventive detention for 19 months. He was among the prominent names in a movement against corruption launched in 1973.

1977: Began practice before the courts in Delhi.

1990: Appointed Additional Solicitor General of India.

1991: Membership into the National Executive of the BJP.

1998: Member, Indian Delegation to the UN General Assembly.

1999: Elected the President of the Delhi District Cricket Assosciation

2000: Elevated as the Cabinet Minister for Law, Justice, and Company Affairs.

2001: Given additional charge for the Ministry of Shipping.

2002: Appointed as General Secretary of the BJP.

2003: Led the Indian Delegation for the WTO conference in Cancun, Mexico.

2006: Re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

2012: Re-elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term from Gujarat.

Minister of Finance, Minister of Defence and Minister of Corporate Affairs

2018: Re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, March 2018.