Arun Jaitley passes away: BJP leader had mixed record as finance minister
Updated : August 24, 2019 02:54 PM IST
A lawyer-turned politician, Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, was one of the most important leaders of the BJP.
He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the party. He was also a trusted lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi had given him the responsibility of three ministries â€”finance, defence and information and broadcasting â€” when he first took office in 2014.
