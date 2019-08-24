Arun Jaitley, former finance minister, dies: Key facts about the veteran BJP leader

Arun Jaitley, India's former finance minister and a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-term Cabinet, has died. He was 66.

Here are key facts about Jaitley:

Political Giant: A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of the upper house of parliament since 2000, Jaitley has held several ministerial posts since 1999.

Ministerial Roles: In 2014, Jaitleyâ€™s was named finance minister in Narendra Modiâ€™s first tenure as prime minister. It was his first stint as FM. He had served as trade minister and law minister in 2004 under the National Democratic Alliance government led by the BJP.

Opposition Leader: Jaitley as an opposition leader was an advocate of fiscal prudence and growth-friendly policies. He often called for faster approvals for infrastructure projects and criticised arbitrary tax rulings under the Congress government for stifling investment.

Shrewd Negotiator: As the minister in charge of trade, Jaitley led India in talks at the World Trade Organization, blocking attempts by developed countries to gain greater access to emerging markets without reducing agricultural subsidies.

Party Trouble-shooter: Since 2002, Jaitley has been a leading party strategist, scripting several of the BJPâ€™s victories in state elections. In the past five years, Jaitley has steered through parliament major economic legislation such as a nationwide goods and services tax - which had languished for nearly two decades - and has defended controversial policies for the government. Modi had given him the responsibility of three ministries when he first took office in 2014, finance, defence and information and broadcasting ministries. He did not take up a post in Modiâ€™s second tenure owing to ill health.

Successful Lawyer: A patrician figure who would not be out of place in Londonâ€™s High Court, Jaitley is the son of a successful lawyer. He was educated in an elite New Delhi school and at the prestigious Delhi University. He is married and has a son and a daughter.