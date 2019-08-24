Politics
Arun Jaitley dies at 66 after prolonged illness; was admitted in AIIMS since August 9
Updated : August 24, 2019 01:13 PM IST
Arun Jaitley, 66, was critical and a multidisciplinary team of doctors was supervising his treatment.
Arun Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term.
He did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election presumably because of his ill-health.
