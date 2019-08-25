Arun Jaitley cremated with full state honours

Former finance minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

His son Rohan performed the last rites.

The cremation was attended by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani, vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Also present were BJP veteran LK Advani as well as other party leaders including BS Yediyurappa, Gautam Gambhir, along with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar.