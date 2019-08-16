Business

Arun Jaitley: A look at the former finance minister and BJP stalwart's career

Updated : August 16, 2019 02:03 PM IST

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who has been suffering from soft-tissue sarcoma, is reportedly in critical condition at Delhiâ€™s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the AIIMS facility on August 9 due to breathing problems.