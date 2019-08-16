Business
Arun Jaitley: A look at the former finance minister and BJP stalwart's career
Updated : August 16, 2019 02:03 PM IST
Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who has been suffering from soft-tissue sarcoma, is reportedly in critical condition at Delhiâ€™s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the AIIMS facility on August 9 due to breathing problems.
Prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he wrote to the prime minister, informing him of his decision to not take up any roles in the cabinet, due to his deteriorating health.
