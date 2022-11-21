Arun Goel takes charge as Election Commissioner

Arun Goel is a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He took voluntary retirement on November 18. He was to retire on December 31, 2022, after completing 60 years of age.

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge as an Election Commissioner.

Delhi | Arun Goel assumes charge as the new Election Commissioner of India. pic.twitter.com/4c85DsILgt — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2022

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

He was the heavy industries secretary, till recently. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry.

His appointment comes a few days before Gujarat Assembly elections. The state will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The result will be declared on December 8.